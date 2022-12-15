Slave Zero X Announces Another Voice Actor Casting

Ziggurat Interactive revealed another voice actor signed on to play a role in their upcoming futuristic retro title Slave Zero X. It was revealed today that Mara Junot, who is best known for her work in several major video game franchises such as God of War: Ragnarök, Diablo Immortal, Teen Titans Go!, and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, will be the latest voice actor cast to the game. She joins as one of the five calamities that you'll have to battle against, taking on the deadly role of Enyo. The team revealed more about the character, as we have that information below, along with a trailer showing them off. Enjoy the trailer as we're still waiting to find out when this game will be released.

"One of the Five Calamities that Shou will face in his journey, Enyo is an obsessive gun collector and killer for hire with fearsome accuracy — nicknamed "Beloved by the Bullet". A firearm expert born out of a lifetime of mercenary work and a deep understanding of the mechanism and maintenance of her weaponry, her Exo-Suit and training also give her unparalleled mobility to get to any vantage point. Enyo is the second member of the Five Calamities, the innermost circle of generals who answer only to the Sovereign Khan (SovKhan). She is cunning, sadistic, and takes pride in collecting Old World firearms and ammunition. Her loyalty to the SovKhan is temporary, as the only person she trusts is herself. Enyo resents the biotechnology favored by the SovKhan, and sorely mistrusts his engineers. Her equipment is solely hers and purely mechanical, a rarity in the Megacity. Modern personal armor is designed to repel blows from a blade, not a bullet's increasingly rare penetrating sting. She takes full advantage of this while counting every shot taken, tallying her treasure and spending only when necessary."