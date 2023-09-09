Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Ziggurat Interactive | Tagged: Poppy Works, Slave Zero X

Slave Zero X Dropped Blood-Soaked Trailer This Week

During Fear Fest 2023 this past week, indie game developer Poppy Works and publisher Ziggurat Interactive revealed a new bloody trailer for Slave Zero X. It's not like we haven't seen part of the game before, but now they're showing off more of the gory elements that you'll run into along the way, along with the new poster you see below. Enjoy the video as we're still waiting for the game to get a release date.

"From the top of Megacity S1-9, the Sovereign Khan rules with fists of iron and flesh. Beneath the city's rotting foundations, a vengeful warrior embarks on a journey to murder him. 4 years prior to the events of Slave Zero, Slave Zero X brings new life to a world where horrific, living machines known as Slaves are primed to become the latest tools of war in humanity's long and bloody history. A secret band of warriors known as The Guardians hope to stop these biomecha from being unleashed upon the world, but one swordsman among their ranks has a different idea: use the enemy's own weapon against them. By merging with a stolen Slave Unit Prototype, Shou will become a furious Devil in pursuit of killing a false God."

Use swift swordplay, explosive ordnance, and stylish combos against an army of meat and metal. DEATH FROM ABOVE: Air juggling, dashes, and frequent target switching allow for you to take down foes of any size while wall-jumping and platforming can help you outmaneuver your enemies.

