Slave Zero X Reveals More Voice Talent Signed To The Game SungWon Cho and Anjali Kunapaneni have been announced as the latest talent joining the cast of Slave Zero X.

Indie developer Poppy Works and publisher Ziggurat Interactive revealed two new voice actors joining the cast of Slave Zero X this past week. The team revealed that SungWon Cho and Anjali Kunapaneni have joined on as two of the primary characters in the game, Cho playing one of the main villains you'll come across while Kunapaneni will be playing a support role to the game's protagonist. We got trailers for both of them below as well as more info on their characters, as we still wait to see when the game will be released.

"SungWon Cho, known for his viral social media voice-acting videos and iconic games like God of War: Ragnarök and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, will be taking up the sword as Hercules J. Thorman, the first member of the Five Calamities. Known for his boundless capacity for brutality and a complete detachment from any sense of guilt, Thorman has relied solely on the superior technology and resources he's had at his disposal since birth. Outfitted with the MDHF-era exo-suit, Thorman's commanding silhouette is internally outfitted with a custom biotechnical harness that prolongs life and infuses him with vigor so long as he never leaves the confines of the suit."

"Anjali Kunapaneni, known for their roles in the hugely popular Tiny Tina's Wonderland, Apex Legends, and Pokémon, joins the star-studded lineup as Ayesha, a 19-year-old thief and citizen of the Megacity. A smuggler once committed to making life in their neighborhood better by stealing supplies from the corrupt and the powerful, Ayesha's friends were arrested and tragically executed by the SovKhan's forces four years ago. Now, Ayesha uses their skills to undermine and sabotage the SovKhan whenever possible."

"The newest title in the classic Dreamcast Slave Zero franchise will bring a whole new side-scrolling hack-and-slash experience to fans of the original game. A satisfyingly punishing game, Slave Zero X sees players donning a death-dealing biosuit to do battle against the violent forces of the tyrannical SovKhan. Featuring multiple gameplay modes and a variety of futuristic 2.5D dystopian urban levels to battle through, players will string together brutal combos and fight through waves of genetically enhanced biopunk opponents — all to the tune of a gnarly synth soundtrack."