Slender: The Arrival Announces 10th Anniversary Upgrade

Blue Island Studios will be giving Slender: The Arrival a 10th Anniversary upgrade, while also releasing it on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Indie game developer and publisher Blue Isle Studios has confirmed the 10th Anniversary of Slender: The Arrival is coming to current-gen consoles. This is, based on what they're describing, a top-to-bottom improvement for the game on multiple levels, as they will not just give PC players an upgrade, but will set them on a path to adding more content to the game down the road. Those who wish to get the game on XSX|S can pre-order the game right now, while PS5 members will need to wait until September 19. We have more info about it below as the 10th Anniversary update will be released on October 18.

Steam Update is Free

We want to make sure that as many people as possible get to experience Slender: The Arrival in all of its enhanced glory. For that reason, we have made the decision to launch all of this as a free update to the original game. If you already own the game on Steam, there's no new product to purchase. On October 18th, open up Steam and download the update, then jump back in and experience the horror all over again. For those of you who wish to play the older version of the game, you'll have the ability to switch versions through Steam. Scroll to the bottom of this news post for instructions on how that will be done.

Slender: The Arrival – Price Adjustment

On October 18, we'll be increasing the price on Steam from $9.99 USD to $19.99 USD to reflect the improved visuals and all of the new content and improvements we are adding as part of this major update. The latest generation of consoles, and any future platforms we add the game to will also reflect the updated $19.99 USD pricing. The last generation consoles, however, will remain priced at $9.99 USD as the new update is not launching on the older console hardware.

Multiple Languages Supported

We have redesigned how our pickups and readables work. Now, each pickup has the option to be viewed as an image, or you can select the 'Read' option to see the same pickup in text format. We have also added subtitles to audio, and contextual subtitle text that pops up when looking at certain narrative objects in the world. With all of these new features we've finally been able to translate the game into multiple languages. We'll be supporting the following languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, and Portuguese.

Future Development

This long-awaited update has been something we have wanted to share for a long time, and we are totally blown away at all of the comments, reactions and discussions we have seen. We have big plans for future expansions to Slender: The Arrival, and we'll share more of that information as soon as we are ready. Stay tuned for our roadmap, Slender Man isn't done yet…

Switching Between Old and New Versions

For those of you who wish to experience the older version on Steam, you will have the ability to switch between the Anniversary Update and the original 2013 version by going to your Steam library and swapping branches.

