Smash Legends Adds Two New Characters In December Update

Krafton Inc. released a new update this week for Smash Legends, in which players now have two new characters to play with. The real-time PvP action game has received its December update today, and with it comes the 31st Legend to the game named Loren & Vex. Yes, that is two characters joined together as a single playable force, all decked out in holiday cheer in time for the Christmas festivities. The update also comes with some brand new content to play as they have included a Christmas event going on for the next few weeks for you to enjoy, as well as the addition of a Premium Pass for the enchantment system, and an entirely new Smash Pass as well. We got the dev notes below and the latest trailer showing off the characters.

Loren & Vex, the Unstoppable Duo – Smash Legends introduces the 31st Legend to join Smash Legends' diverse roster. Loren & Vex is a unique Legend joining Smash Legends as Loren & Vex team up to deal attacks from Loren's kick and Vex's gun.

Smash Legends introduces the 31st Legend to join Smash Legends' diverse roster. Loren & Vex is a unique Legend joining Smash Legends as Loren & Vex team up to deal attacks from Loren's kick and Vex's gun. Celebrate the Holidays – In spirit of the holiday season, Smash Legends is planning a "Where's Santa" Christmas event from Dec. 24 – 25 for all players to enjoy. Players can also participate in the login event until Jan. 3, 2023 by logging into the game each day and collecting rewards.

In spirit of the holiday season, Smash Legends is planning a "Where's Santa" Christmas event from Dec. 24 – 25 for all players to enjoy. Players can also participate in the login event until Jan. 3, 2023 by logging into the game each day and collecting rewards. A Premium Pass for the Enchantment System – A Premium Pass for the Enchantment System has launched alongside the December update. This Premium Pass is available via the in-game store and used exclusively for the Enchantment System to enhance the stamina and offensive powers of Legends.

A Premium Pass for the Enchantment System has launched alongside the December update. This Premium Pass is available via the in-game store and used exclusively for the Enchantment System to enhance the stamina and offensive powers of Legends. Smash Pass Chapter 6 – The new Smash Pass, Chapter 6: A Ball At the Toy, is now available to Smashers to purchase. Players who purchase the Smash Pass and reach stage 10 will receive the 31st Legend, Loren & Vex as a reward!