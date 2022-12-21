Smash Legends Adds Two New Characters In December Update
Krafton Inc. released a new update this week for Smash Legends, in which players now have two new characters to play with. The real-time PvP action game has received its December update today, and with it comes the 31st Legend to the game named Loren & Vex. Yes, that is two characters joined together as a single playable force, all decked out in holiday cheer in time for the Christmas festivities. The update also comes with some brand new content to play as they have included a Christmas event going on for the next few weeks for you to enjoy, as well as the addition of a Premium Pass for the enchantment system, and an entirely new Smash Pass as well. We got the dev notes below and the latest trailer showing off the characters.
- Loren & Vex, the Unstoppable Duo – Smash Legends introduces the 31st Legend to join Smash Legends' diverse roster. Loren & Vex is a unique Legend joining Smash Legends as Loren & Vex team up to deal attacks from Loren's kick and Vex's gun.
- Celebrate the Holidays – In spirit of the holiday season, Smash Legends is planning a "Where's Santa" Christmas event from Dec. 24 – 25 for all players to enjoy. Players can also participate in the login event until Jan. 3, 2023 by logging into the game each day and collecting rewards.
- A Premium Pass for the Enchantment System – A Premium Pass for the Enchantment System has launched alongside the December update. This Premium Pass is available via the in-game store and used exclusively for the Enchantment System to enhance the stamina and offensive powers of Legends.
- Smash Pass Chapter 6 – The new Smash Pass, Chapter 6: A Ball At the Toy, is now available to Smashers to purchase. Players who purchase the Smash Pass and reach stage 10 will receive the 31st Legend, Loren & Vex as a reward!