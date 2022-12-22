Smile For Me Will Be Released For Consoles Next Spring

Serenity Forge and LimboLane revealed this week that they're bringing Smile To Me over to multiple consoles sometime this Spring. The game will be set for the Nintendo Switch, as well as PS4 and PS5 versions, but o word on an Xbox version anywhere down the road even though it's already on PC. This version of the game will also be getting physical copies, where you can get the Standard Edition of the normal game or you can get the Mega Happiness Bundle that comes with a collector's box, artwork, and a vinyl record with the soundtrack. You can read more below and see the latest trailer.

"Smile For Me is an unconventional Point-and-Click Adventure Game that puts you at the center of an abstract world! Nod and shake your head to chat with new friends, and solve their mysteries to cheer them up. The People are bizarre, the Puzzles are Wack, and the World hides a sinister secret… You may be silent, but you've got a lot to say! Nod-and-shake your way through the Habitat, with a host of funky and friendly characters. The Habiticians are full of juicy gossip. Learn their quirks and qualms, and cure them of their blues! Help only your favorite pals, or stay behind to save all the Habiticians."

Artbook: Dive deeper into the Habitat and learn even more about the Habiticians with the official Smile For Me Artbook! The book includes over 100 pages of high quality art, concept sketches, and commentary from developers Yugo Limbo and Day Lane!

Dive deeper into the Habitat and learn even more about the Habiticians with the official Smile For Me Artbook! The book includes over 100 pages of high quality art, concept sketches, and commentary from developers Yugo Limbo and Day Lane! Vinyl Record: 1xLP pink/yellow/green ice cream tricolor record exclusive to the Serenity Forge store. 17 tracks of sultry jazz and smooth accompaniments composed by Lucas Saur and album art by creators Yugo Limbo & Day Lane!

1xLP pink/yellow/green ice cream tricolor record exclusive to the Serenity Forge store. 17 tracks of sultry jazz and smooth accompaniments composed by Lucas Saur and album art by creators Yugo Limbo & Day Lane! Mega Happiness Bundle: Want to buy it all? Get the Mega Happiness Bundle and buy all of the Smile For Me goodies at a bundle discount. The bundles are limited in supply and are expected to run out fast!