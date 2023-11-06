Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astra Logical, Noumenon Games, Snakebird

Snakebird Complete Arrives On Nintendo Switch Later This Month

Now you can have everything from the first two Snakebird games in one collection as Snakebird Complete is coming to the Switch.

Article Summary Indie game developer Noumenon Games to release Snakebird Complete on Nintendo Switch this November.

Snakebird Complete combines the first and second game in the series, with additional new features.

Introduction of a new hint system and overworld to help players navigate Snakebird's tricky puzzles.

The game will also be made available for PC before the end of the year, offering a versatile gaming experience.

Indie game developer Noumenon Games and publisher Astra Logical announced that they will be releasing Snakebird Complete for the Nintendo Switch in November. As you can tell by the name, this is the first and second game in the series combined into one title, giving you all of the levels, all of the bonus content, and a few extra additions, all ready for you to play on the portable console. We have the latest trailer for you below, as the game will drop on November 24, with a PC version coming before year's end.

"Hit-classic Snakebird is a fun yet deceptively twisty puzzle game full of brain-bending challenges. Its 2019 sequel, Snakebird Primer, aimed to further the fun with an expanded cast, a bigger island, and a more accessible set of puzzles. For the first time, they are made available in one: Snakebird Complete merges both games into a complete experience for the Nintendo Switch, alongside a brand new overworld map and hint system!"

