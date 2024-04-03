Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Charizard, ninatic, pokemon, pokemon go, World of Wonders

Mega Charizard X Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: World Of Wonders

One of the original Mega Evolved Pokémon, Mega Charizard X, returns to Mega Raids this April in the new Pokémon GO slate.

Article Summary Mega Charizard X returns in April Mega Raids with a shiny debut.

Top counters include Mega Rayquaza and Primal Groudon.

Raid can be won with 2 trainers using maxed-out top counters.

Shiny Mega-capable Pokémon have an approximate 1 in 60 rate.

We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. April continues this season with the Shiny debut of some Ultra Beasts in Raids, a new Mega Evolution unlocked, and Shadow Entei in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Charizard X, who will have a short stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Charizard X Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Charizard X counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Shadow Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Charizard X with efficiency.

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

Shadow Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Charizard X can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

