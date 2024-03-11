Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: dr mario, Luigi’s Mansion 2, Mar10 Day, mario golf, mario tennis, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, super mario bros.

Nintendo Reveals Several Minor Game Announcements During Mar10 Day

Mar10 Day brought about a number of game announcements from Nintendo, as a number fo classic and retro games are coming to the Switch.

Nintendo took time during Mar10 Day 2024 to reveal multiple small video game announcements, but nothing major on the way for the world of Super Mario Bros. Aside from the reveal of the next movie, we got a release date for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Switch, as well as one for Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, and three classic Game Boy titles coming to Nintendo Switch Online. We have the full details from the company here and the video they released this weekend as well.

On May 23, travel alongside Mario and his irrepressible companions through a paper world as you unlock the mystery of the Thousand-Year Door. The witty and whimsical RPG arrives on the Nintendo Switch system twenty years after its original debut on Nintendo GameCube. This revamped version features enhanced graphics as well as new gameplay features.

Help Luigi retrieve the missing shards of the Dark Moon scattered across several distinct haunted mansions – each with their own puzzles to solve and ghosts to capture. On June 27, use your superpowered ghost-hunting tool, the Poltergust 5000, to suck up ghosts (and window curtains) and blow air to search every nook and cranny of the chilling-yet-charming mansions. The spooky fun adventure Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, originally released for the Nintendo 3DS system as "Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon," arrives in visually enhanced HD on the Nintendo Switch system.

Three Classic Game Boy Games For Nintendo Switch Online

On March 12, three classic games featuring Mario make the leap onto Nintendo Switch, available to play as part of the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library.

First, there's Dr. Mario , the classic puzzle challenge where you'll throw multi-shaded vitamin capsules into a bottle filled with nasty viruses. Move, shift, or spin the capsules as they fall to make the viruses disappear.

, the classic puzzle challenge where you'll throw multi-shaded vitamin capsules into a bottle filled with nasty viruses. Move, shift, or spin the capsules as they fall to make the viruses disappear. The stakes are high in Mario Golf as you race to become the Grand Champion of golf. Four Club Champs stand in your way, and you'll have to defeat them all to get a shot at playing the most famous golfer in the land!

as you race to become the Grand Champion of golf. Four Club Champs stand in your way, and you'll have to defeat them all to get a shot at playing the most famous golfer in the land! In Mario Tennis , develop from a rookie to a seasoned pro by honing your skills in four fun-packed game modes. Practice at the Royal Tennis Academy, take on the Mario Tour, and keep your skills sharp through a series of challenging minigames.

, develop from a rookie to a seasoned pro by honing your skills in four fun-packed game modes. Practice at the Royal Tennis Academy, take on the Mario Tour, and keep your skills sharp through a series of challenging minigames.

