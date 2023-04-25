Snapdragon Pro Series Reveal Latin America Call Of Duty: Mobile Series ESL FACEIT Group revealed details for Year 2 of the Snapdragon Pro Series, including a Call Of Duty: Mobile expansion in Latin America.

ESL FACEIT Group announced this week that the Snapdragon Pro Series will officially launch a Latin America series for their Call Of Duty: Mobile tournaments. At the start of Year 2, the organization will be holding a new series over the course of 10 games with a prize pool of up to $2,575,000. Year 2 will also make it possible for even more long-time players and new competitors to battle it out, as they branch into a new market for competition. We have the details of what's to come below direct from the company.

"For the first time, Latin American players will have an opportunity to compete on Samsung Galaxy devices in Call of Duty: Mobile, Garena Free Fire, Asphalt 9, and more as part of the Snapdragon Pro Series. With nearly a quarter of the world's mobile gamers based in Latin America, the program's expansion into the region is core to EFG and Qualcomm Technologies Inc.'s commitment to improving access to mobile esports. Year 2 will also introduce a partnership with Activision Publishing, Inc., bringing Call of Duty: Mobile to the Snapdragon Pro Series. The competition will continue to grow in Asia-Pacific, with expansions to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Garena Free Fire programs.

Snapdragon Pro Series Year 2