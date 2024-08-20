Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Rebellion, Sniper Elite, Video Games | Tagged: Sniper Elite: Resistance

Sniper Elite: Resistance Revealed During Gamescom 2024

Rebellion Developments revealed the latest title in the Sniper Elite series at Gamescom 2024 with Sniper Elite: Resistance

Article Summary Rebellion Developments unveils Sniper Elite: Resistance at Gamescom 2024 with a new trailer.

Experience a parallel story to Sniper Elite 5, focusing on SOE agent Harry Hawker in occupied France.

Game features include single-player, co-op, Propaganda Missions, and the fan-favorite X-ray kill cam.

Customize WWII weapons, with competitive and cooperative multiplayer modes available.

Rebellion Developments released a brand-new trailer during Gamescom 2024, as we are getting a new Sniper Elite title with Sniper Elite: Resistance. As it is with most games in the franchise, we're going back to World War II to kill soldiers from the Axis Powers by sniping them from afar. The difference here is that you'll be playing a story running at the same time as Sniper Elite 5, with new types of missions and campaigns that haven't been played in one of these titles before. Enjoy the info and trailer as the game will be out in 2025.

Sniper Elite: Resistance

Sniper Elite: Resistance tells a gripping new standalone story that runs in parallel with Sniper Elite 5. Harry Hawker, an agent of the Special Operations Executive (SOE), takes the lead role for the first time in the series as he discovers an insidious new Wunderwaffe – something so powerful it guarantees the Nazis would win the war. Offering the unparalleled sniping mechanics, stealth, and tactical third-person combat you would expect from the franchise, Sniper Elite: Resistance turns the attention towards the hidden war, far from the front lines, deep within the heart of occupied France.

Kill List targets, multiple infiltration and extractions points and side missions allow player agency on how to complete your objective. Propaganda Missions are a brand-new style of side mission to the series. Locate a unique Propaganda poster in each of the main campaign's levels to unlock a Propaganda Mission where you become a Resistance Fighter. With time-sensitive objectives, players must sneak, snipe and shoot, taking down enemies under certain conditions to complete their mission.

Full-length, standalone campaign available in both single-player and co-op

Authentic arsenal of World War II weaponry, featuring fan favorites as well as new additions

Customize and upgrade weapons to overcome challenges and fit your playstyle

The trademark X-ray kill cam returns, showing you the true destructive power of each shot

Engage in cat-and-mouse multiplayer in the fan-favorite Invasion mode

Once you've set your scope, take things online with adversarial multiplayer

