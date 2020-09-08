SNK Reveals Final Free Games Collection With Prime Gaming

SNK revealed the last free games collection they're offering with Prime Gaming today, and there are a few gems in the mix. The company already dropped two free packs worth of games from their massive library for the service, giving players a chance to revel in the nostalgia. This third pack comes with three of the best King Of Fighters titles, along with The Last Blade 2, Samurai Shodown V Special, and some other hidden gems. You can check out the full list below and you can snag all of these today with your membership.

The Last Blade 2: The legendary weapons-based fighting game, which was originally released on the NEOGEO game system in 1998.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves: Jump into this legendary series with a new hero, Rock Howard, and a plethora of charismatic new characters in this 1999 classic.

Metal Slug 3: This masterpiece is highly praised for its refined balance and game volume within the 2D run and gun action shooting game series.

Samurai Shodown V Special: Gather and clash with 28 fierce warriors in this upgraded version of Samurai Shodown V, which was first released in 2004.

The King of Fighters '97 Global Match: The final chapter in the King of Fighters Orochi Saga, which cemented King of Fighters as a staple in the fighting game community.

The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition: Fight in endless and epic battles in the ultimate and final version of The King of Fighters '98, which offers an alternate version of some characters, bringing the total roster of fighters to 64 and creating infinite team combinations.

The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match: Battle it out in the fully upgraded version of The King of Fighters 2002 and the second title in the Unmatched series.

Shock Troopers: Progress through the battlefield, choosing the best routes and strategy in a fan favorite 2D top-down view action shooting game released exclusively on NEOGEO MVS in 1997.