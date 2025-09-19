Posted in: eSports, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: DreamHack Atlanta, SNK World Championship

SNK World Championship 2025 Will Be Held at DreamHack Atlanta

The SNK World Championship has a new home this year, as the event will take place during DreamHack Atlanta in late October

Tournaments feature Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, KOF XV, Samurai Shodown, and Art of Fighting 3

Massive $4.1M prize pool, with $1.5M to the Fatal Fury champion; full prize breakdown on the SWC website

Last Chance Qualifiers and open entries provide final opportunities to compete in select games

SNK announced this morning that the SNK World Championship 2025 will take place at DreamHack Atlanta, bringing four more tournaments to the event. Players can now register to compete at the event, happening from October 31 until November 2 in Atlanta, Georgia, as the event continues to grow with more esports events under its belt. We have the full rundown from SNK of everything you need to know about next month's competitions.

SNK World Championship 2025 @ DreamHack Atlanta

The SNK World Championship series is an esports tournament where players compete for the top of the SNK fighting game world. Qualifying Tournaments are held in various regions around the world, culminating in a Finals Tournament held in the USA annually. The tournament features SNK's latest release, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, as well as The King Of Fighters XV, Samurai Shodown, and Art of Fighting 3.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves – 32 finalists

The King Of Fighters XV – 32 finalists

Samurai Shodown – 16 finalists

Art of Fighting 3 – Open tournament

Prize Pool Breakdown

The $4.1M prize pool spans both qualifiers and the main event, with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves alone awarding $1.5 million to its champion. Full prize details are available on the official SWC website.

The King Of Fighters XV – $500,000 for first place

Samurai Shodown – $250,000 for first place

Art of Fighting 3– $50,000 for first place

Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ)

Players still have an opportunity to enter via the Last Chance Qualifiers, with limited main event slots available: LCQ and Art of Fighting 3 entries are now open here. (Note: LCQ registration requires the purchase of both DreamHack Atlanta admission and an LCQ ticket. Exclusive merchandise and ticket discounts are available for LCQ participants.)

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves – 2 slots

The King Of Fighters XV – 1 slot

Samurai Shodown – 4 slots

SNK Fighting Game Champion

At the conclusion of SWC 2025, champions from each of the four titles will face off in a special exhibition to decide the SNK Fighting Game Champion.

All official tournament documentation will be provided in English.

Minors require guardian consent to participate.

Players are responsible for securing valid passports and visas.

Tournament content, schedule, and prizes may be subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances.

