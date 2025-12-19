Posted in: eSports, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Art of Fighting 3: The Path of the Warrior, Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, Samurai Shodown, SNK World Championship, The King of Fighters XV

SNK World Championship 2026 Qualifiers Start This January

New details have been revealed for the SNK World Championship 2026, as players will start competing in Qualifiers in late January

Article Summary SNK World Championship 2026 Qualifiers kick off January 29 at Frosty Faustings XVIII for top global players.

The competition features four hit SNK fighting games, including King of Fighters XV and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

Players compete in online and offline qualifiers for a piece of the massive $4.1 million total prize pool.

Points earned in qualifiers convert directly into prize money and help secure spots in the Grand Finals.

SNK has revealed new details about the SNK World Championship 2026, as they will be holding Qualifiers in late January. This year's event will feature four fighting game titles, with the usual representation from King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, Samurai Shodown, and Art of Fighting. As you might suspect, the event will be a mix of online competitions and in-person events, as they will take on all comers and eventually whittle down the field to create proper brackets, with everyone competing against each other for a piece of the $4,1 million prize pool. We have more details about the event for you below.

SNK World Championship 2026 – Qualifiers

SNK World Championship 2026 will feature four SNK fighting titles: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, The King of Fighters XV, Samurai Shodown, and Art of Fighting 3: The Path of the Warrior. Qualifying tournaments for SWC 2026 kick off on January 29, 2026, at Frosty Faustings XVIII, eventually leading to the Grand Finals later this year (exact date to be announced). Check out the SNK World Championship 2026 Official Rulebook here. Players from all around the world who achieve top results in the qualifying tournaments, held sequentially from January 29, 2026, will earn their place in the Grand Finals. The total prize pool across both qualifiers and the finals amounts to $4,100,000.

In SNK World Championship 2026, players will earn points based on rank and placement achieved in each qualifying tournament (excluding LCQ). Players with the highest total points will qualify for the main tournament. All points earned will also be converted into prize money at a rate of 1 point = 1 USD and awarded at a later date. For Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, online qualifying tournaments will be held across nine global regions. Winners will receive both qualification slots and points. The schedule, regions, and additional details will be announced at a later date.

