SnowRunner Season 9 & Year 3 Pass Now Available Year Three officially starts in SnowRunner, as Focus Entertainment releases a new pass in time for Season 9's start.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have released two new pieces of content for SnowRunner as Season 9 kicks off with a brand new Year 3 Pass available. Players will b getting their hands on some new vehicles to brave the storm, specifically new emergency vehicles used to get people out of tight situations, as well as protecting the public from potential dangers. You can read more info below about both of these new additions to the game, along with a new trailer showing some of the new content off in action.

"Season 9: Renew & Rebuild takes you to Ontario, Canada, a brand-new region in SnowRunner, where you need to help get the devastated region back on its feet following ravaging wildfires. Drive off the roads of Albany River and Burnt Forest, two new 4km² maps with early autumn moods and a melancholic feel for a soothing experience as you bring life back to a desolate landscape of burnt forest and buildings, flooded farmland, water towers and disaster relief tents. To fulfill your mission, take the wheel of two new vehicles: the Derry Special 15C-177, a dedicated Heavy-class vehicle specialized in carrying water with serious torque and incredible durability, and the ZiKZ 566A, a versatile Off-Road-class truck compatible with a wide variety of add-ons.

"Season 9 marks the beginning of SnowRunner's Year 3 Pass. The pass also includes the upcoming seasons 10, 11 and the game's third expansion with Season 12. The grand debut of new iconic brands like Kenworth and Mack will also delight their many fans in the SnowRunner community as the Year 3 Pass unfolds, in addition to numerous new add-ons and cosmetics. On top of it all, Year 3 Pass owners receive the exclusive Save the Day Vinyl Wrap Pack, bringing four exclusive skins for the Freightliner M916A1, Freightliner 114SD, International HX520 and Chevrolet Kodiak С70."