Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley Announced For Multiple Platforms

Raw Fury recently revealed their latest title, Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley, will be coming out on PC, console, and mobile devices.

Indie game developer Hyper Games and Swedish publisher Raw Fury recently announced their latest game on the way, Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley. The game is a musical adventure title that has been set in the enchanted world of Moomin, created by Finnish author Tove Jansson. You'll be able to play a vibrant story with characters that people familiar with the story will recognize as you play through the story and try to both find your friend and undo the problems that have suddenly arisen in the village. The game is currently set to be released sometime in Q1 2024 when it comes out on PC, Nintendo Switch, and for both iOS and Android devices.

"Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is a story-rich musical adventure game about Snufkin restoring the valley and helping the quirky and memorable characters and critters who call it home. A series of hideous parks have cropped up in Moominvalley, disrupting the landscape and its harmonious nature. As Snufkin, you will distract police officers, pull out signs, and knock over misplaced statues as you vigorously try to restore nature and the inhabitants' homes while putting an end to the industrious Park Keeper's plans. Experience a beautifully crafted and quintessentially Nordic game, brought to life with stories, emotions, and a melancholic atmosphere set in Tove Jansson's vivid and beloved world of Moomin. You are invited to a wholesome experience for every age that combines open-world mechanics with puzzles, stealth, and melodic elements!"

Set out on a cozy, story-rich adventure game with a gorgeous storybook art style.

Get the strict Park Keeper and his horrible parks out of Moominvalley with the help of your trusty harmonica, a bit of stealth, and the friends you'll meet along the way.

Meet over 50 charming characters and creatures calling Moominvalley their home.

Experience narrative gameplay and a myriad of charming stories and quests involving the beloved characters inspired by Tove Jansson's work.

Explore Moominvalley's open world and solve musical and environmental puzzles along the way to uncover the happenings in the valley.

Immerse yourself in the beautiful soundscape of music and melodies composed in collaboration with Sigur Rós.

