Solateria Releases Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

Solateria has released a free demo ahead of Steam Next Fest as players can try the game out before its release this March

Experience parry-focused combat as a fire warrior on a quest to find the vanished King and save Solateria.

Defeat bosses corrupted by the Shadow Plague through precise timing, counterattacks, and skill upgrades.

Explore a beautifully hand-drawn Metroidvania world, uncover secrets, complete quests, and shape your journey.

Indie game developer Studio Doodal and publisher Shinsegae I&C have launched a free demo for their upcoming game, Solateria. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a hand-drawn action Metroidvania that puts an emphasis on parry-focused combat, as you play a small fire warrior who heads off on their own adventure to find the Primordial Flame. The demo will give you a chance to play an early part of the game, as they take part in Steam Next Fest, all before the game launches for Steam on March 12, 2026.

Solateria

A small fire warrior with no memories goes on a journey to find the King—the only hope to save the world. Solateria, the land of the Sun, once prospered under the Primordial Flame's blessings. But everything changed when the Shadow Plague—the most deadly catastrophe it ever faced—descended, pushing Solateria to the brink of ruin. You wake up as a small fire warrior with no memories of the past. The only thing you can recall is a voice urging you to find the vanished King and save the world. Defeat powerful bosses corrupted by the Shadow Plague through stylish, parry-focused combat, and begin your journey to find the King. In the end, you will have to confront the truth.

Master enemy attack patterns and parry with perfect timing. Experience Solateria's exhilarating combat flow, where parries lead straight into powerful counterattacks. Break through bosses infected by the Shadow Plague with precise parries and stylish action. They won't go down easily—but victory brings a deep sense of accomplishment. Absorb the King's power at King Statues scattered throughout Solateria to grow stronger. Unlock Heat Cores with rare items to unleash the fire warrior's true power. Acquire new skills and enjoy increasingly spectacular combat.

Enhance your Core Stones and equip various Parts to shape your own combat style. Parts can create powerful synergies when combined in specific ways. In Solateria, brought to ruin by the Shadow Plague, countless beings fight their own battles for their own reasons—even those who have become infected bosses. Battle powerful bosses, meet new NPCs, and uncover the stories they've kept hidden. Complete side quests and witness their final choices. Explore the world of Solateria and gather "information" in many ways—collect fragments of memory, talk to NPCs, and more. The more thoroughly you explore, the more helpful information you'll uncover, and what you learn will be marked on the map. Of course, how you explore Solateria is entirely up to you.

