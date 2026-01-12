Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brane, Confidential Killings, Lorenzo Boni, Surefire.Games

Solve '70s Hollywood Murders In The Game Confidential Killings

Take ont he role of a detective in Hollywood during the 1970s, as you solve high-profile crimes in Confidential Killings, out now on PC

Article Summary Step into 1970s Hollywood and solve a string of gruesome murders in Confidential Killings

Interrogate actors, writers, and producers to uncover hidden secrets and ambitions

Analyze clues, build a string board, and connect cases for the ultimate detective experience

Immerse yourself in noir graphic-novel visuals and a darkly thematic soundtrack

Indie game developers Brane and Lorenzo Boni, along with publisher Surefire Games, have launched their latest game, Confidential Killings. The game has you playing as a detective in Hollywood during the 1970s, as you have been put on the case of solving a series of gruesome murders. It will be up to you rto follow the clues while also interrogating various actors, writers, and producers to figure out what everyone's true ambitions are here in Los Angeles, and what dark secrets they may be hiding. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game is out now on Steam.

Confidential Killings

Actors, writers, producers, are getting murdered one by one in cold blood. No one is safe. Who is pulling the strings behind these apparently unrelated murders? Double-dealing, backstabbing, betrayal. Nothing is what it seems in the world of stars. Take a peek behind the curtains, learn what's going on behind the glistering façade. Meet a varied cast of characters, discover their secrets and ambitions. But be careful… they may end up in a body bag. Examine the crime scene, find clues, piece together what happened, find the culprit! Reveal what's the true reason behind these Confidential Killings. Who will be next on the killer's casting call?

True Detective Work – Unlike standard hidden object games, Confidential Killings demands expert deduction skills. Sleuths will:

Build the String Board: Analyze every piece of evidence and add elements to a string board to make connections and drive the narrative forward.

Employ True Deduction: Interrogate witnesses and suspects in dressing rooms and crime scenes. Use your deduction skills to identify inconsistencies and catch them in their lies.

Analyze Multiple Cases, Discover One Truth: Connect the dots between seemingly unrelated killings to uncover what's really happening behind the glamour.

Enjoy a Noir Graphic-Novel Presentation: A striking noir art style paired with a dark, thematic soundtrack pulls you into Hollywood's underbelly.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!