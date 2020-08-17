Someone Made The Arcade Version Of Quake Playable On PC

One of the weird tidbits to the history of Quake is that there once was an arcade version of the game back in the late '90s. The official name of it was Quake Arcade Tournament, which was developed by Lazer-Tron using the game's format from id Software. As you might suspect, it didn't quite play like the game we know from home PC, as it ran a little slower and had more of a direct line of attack as opposed to home versions where there was always the main path but there could be others to go down. It still contained secrets and power-ups and upgraded weapons. But the weirdest thing about it was the combination of movement buttons and a rollerball to do all of the weapon selection. The real selling point to it was that you could play multiplayer with three other cabinets hooked up to it, so much We've only seen it in the real world a couple of times as it's now turned into a collector's item for those who really love it or one of the worn-away oddities in the back of a nicklecade.

Well, those days are long gone, but the game survives as someone has loaded it up onto GitHub, completely decrypted. You can't really do the multiplayer aspect of it (right now) as there's no server to connect to with friends, nor does there appear to be an available option to just do an old-school LAN party. But you can play through the game and see what all of the levels have in store for you. Here's a video sampling of what you're in store for below, and all of the info about the game is tied to that link.