Someone Made The First Act Of Hamilton Entirely In Animal Crossing

You know you got a lot of time in your hands when you make full musical recreations in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It's not the first time we've seen someone take the game and do something with it from popular media to get something awesome across within the game. It's also not the first time we've seen someone do something with Hamilton in the game, but last time it was basically still-frame images of different parts of the musical. But this time is a bit of an exception as this isn't still-frames and there's not a clip show and it's not some trailer highlighting bits and pieces of what someone liked. This is, in its entirety, a full ACNH production of the first act from start to finish with music and acting with characters in the game.

Just to be very clear about this video, which you can check out below, the audio is directly from the musical. It doesn't appear to be the Disney+ version, just the complete soundtrack of the first act. So there's a pretty good chance that at some point in time, someone's going to come along and red flag this thing to YouTube and it'll either get muted or taken down with a copyright strike. So you better go watch it while you can. But if you want to see more, the person behind it has a Pateron page in which they can give you access to several clips and you can help fund their endeavor to release Act 2 in its entirety. This is pretty impressive using the Animal Crossing: New Horizons imagery to put together that entire act and do it somewhat flawlessly, give or take an angle or two.