Songs of Conquest Releases First DLC Pack Called Vanir

Songs of Conquest ahs released its first official DLC pack this week, as the new Vanir DLC brings in a number of items from Norse mythology

Indie game publisher Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Lavapotion have released the first DLC for Songs of Conquest, as Vanir is now available. As you can tell from the imagery, they play on Norse mythology and characters a lot for this one, with a ton of new units to play with, new maps to play on, and other content that will give you a number of things to do beyond the main game. We have more info about the DLC for you below, as well as a trailer showing the content off above, as the DLC will run you $12 if you decide to buy it.

Songs of Conquest – Vanir DLC

Inspired by Scandinavian folklore and Norse mythology, the Vanir DLC introduces a brand-new faction to the roster. The Vanir have a unique transformation mechanic that sets them apart from the existing four factions, offering players a choice to either stay true to the faction's warmongering roots, or embrace primordial magic to transform units into mythical beasts with new abilities and visuals. New units include sinister swines that never die, cackling creatures with haunted fiddles, and chilling chieftains with the power to transform into towering behemoths. The dual forms for each unit introduce new twists to the traditional gameplay, creating an abundance of new strategic options for players to take advantage of.

The DLC also comes packaged with nine new Wielder hero units and seven new maps for fans to test their skills on. There are five new Conquest maps of different sizes, pitting the Vanir against existing factions in a test of strength, skill and vigilance. Two new story-focused Challenge maps are also part of the package – players can lead outcast Jarn Steadfast in the fight against the Vanir's Vildra corruption, or follow the journey of the lost troll Sorg on his way home.

