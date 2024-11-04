Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chimera Entertainment, Songs Of Silence

Songs of Silence Confirms Mid-November Launch Date

Songs of Silence has an official release date, as the 4x strategy title will leave Early Access next week for both PC and consoles

Article Summary Songs of Silence exits Early Access, launching November 13 on PC and consoles.

Engage in classic 4X strategy with over 100 units in vast campaigns and multiplayer maps.

Experience an innovative battle system with tactical orders and magical powers.

Choose from three factions with unique play styles and diverse card effects.

Indie game developer and publisher Chimera Entertainment has confirmed the official launch date of their new game, Songs Of Silence. The game has been in Early Access in June, but now we know the official release for both PC and consoles will be November 13. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Songs of Silence

Two worlds – two races – one fate. On the advent of light, the Gods waged war and tore the world asunder. Two weaker worlds emerged: One of Light and one of Dark. A new human civilization arose from the ashes of the defeated Firstborn: The Starborn, led by their guiding star. A bright age of enlightenment followed. Peace would not last – The unstable worlds birthed all-consuming Purgatories. Soon, people started to wage war over what land remained. The chaotic Age of a Thousand Kings begins. The Silence continues to spread, relentless and unstoppable. Today, both worlds are on the brink of ruin. The fate of many now rests in the hands of a few.

Classic 4X Strategy: Lead powerful armies conscripted from a roster of over 100 units as you explore beautiful handmade campaigns and custom multiplayer maps. Outwit your opponents by laying deadly ambushes in the terrain or march right up to the front gates to lay siege to their cities. Manage hard-won resources to rebuild a ravaged realm and defeat your rival kingdoms.

Lead powerful armies conscripted from a roster of over 100 units as you explore beautiful handmade campaigns and custom multiplayer maps. Outwit your opponents by laying deadly ambushes in the terrain or march right up to the front gates to lay siege to their cities. Manage hard-won resources to rebuild a ravaged realm and defeat your rival kingdoms. Innovative Battle System: Play intense, fast-paced battles as the armies of the realms clash in vicious combat. Set your formation and prepare to engage the enemy, using tactical orders, reinforcements and magical powers to turn the tide of conflict.

Play intense, fast-paced battles as the armies of the realms clash in vicious combat. Set your formation and prepare to engage the enemy, using tactical orders, reinforcements and magical powers to turn the tide of conflict. Cards: Songs of Silence offers a fresh take on cards. Instead of collecting and building a deck of cards which are dealt in hands, cards in Songs of Silence represent unique actions granted by heroes and locations. These are then played on the campaign map or during our real-time battles to influence outcome via troop orders, status effects or direct damage.

Songs of Silence offers a fresh take on cards. Instead of collecting and building a deck of cards which are dealt in hands, cards in Songs of Silence represent unique actions granted by heroes and locations. These are then played on the campaign map or during our real-time battles to influence outcome via troop orders, status effects or direct damage. Three Distinct, Powerful Factions: Each faction and hero has their own distinct play style, both on the strategic map and in battle. Choose from hundreds of card effects, from celestial summons to burning down entire cities. The options are nearly limitless.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!