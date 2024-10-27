Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, Songs of the Hmong

Songs Of The Hmong Arrives On Steam In Mid-November

After making its debut during Steam Next Fest, Songs of the Hmong will be released in full on PC via Steam in mid-November

Article Summary Songs of the Hmong launches on Steam, blending music and adventure in November 2024.

Explore a Hmong tale with childlike paper-folded art and ancient melodies.

Join Xiaomiao's quest, guided by rhythm mechanics, to restore world order.

Play the demo now and dive into this indie game's unique storytelling.

Chinese indie game company Miao Ge Development Group and publisher 2P Games have confirmed that Songs of the Hmong will be released this November. This particular title is based on music and harmony, as you will play out a story inspired by real music and old stories from the Hmong, an ethnic group originally from China. The game also features a very distinct paper-folded-like art style that has been crafted to resemble that of a child's book, so as you play along, it feels like the game is telling you a story with the book coming to life. The game originally debuted during the Steam Next Fest this month with a free demo, which you can still play right now on Steam if you want to sample how the gameplay will work out. It's a pretty cool game with an interesting storyline, and it will be fun to see how international audiences gravitate to it. We have more info below and the trailer above, as the game will be out on November 19, 2024.

Songs of the Hmong

A Hmong girl named Xiaomiao meets a mysterious old man in the forest who has lost his memory. The old man tells Xiaomiao that to restore world order, she needs to find the seed of the Sacred Tree. Can Xiaomiao, with the power of music, successfully find the seed of the sacred tree? Players will explore stories related to ancient Hmong literary works in a simple and cute paper-folded world. The game follows the adventure of a Hmong girl as she searches for the seed of the sacred tree in the forest, as the music tracks available in the game are all adapted from ancient Hmong melodies.

Embark on a wholesome adventure to restore the world order.

Carefully made illustrations resembling a child's book.

Puzzle-solving and rhythm-based mechanics.

