Sonic Colors: Ultimate Releases A New Trailer Highlighting Wisps

SEGA has released a brand new trailer for Sonic Colors: Ultimate as they highlight the powers and abilities of wisps within the game. If you never played the original, wisps are a special kind of character introduced into the game that acts as both a plot device and an ability. Depending on which one you decide to pick up throughout the level, you'll gain that wisps' abilities for a short period of time. Some are helping in solving puzzles that may be in your way, while others are basically here for fun and to boss rush a level so you're not stuck in a particular section forever. They're also good at finding a secret or two. You can see the trailer down below as we have a full list of everything you can get from a wisp in the game.

White Wisp – Fill your boost gauge and accelerate into super speeds, destroy obstacles and enemies in your path.

Cyan Wisp – Turn Sonic into a powerful cyan laser, move across the stage at lightning speed and zap enemies in your path.

Jade Wisp – Transform Sonic into a Jade ghost, fly around and phase through solid objects to reach hidden areas.

Pink Wisp – Turn Sonic into a pink spike that can roll up walls and ceilings and attack enemies.

Green Wisp – Transform Sonic into a green hover form to reach higher areas and float past treacherous obstacles.

Orange Wisp – Turn Sonic into an orange rocket, blast into the air and reach unparalleled heights.

Blue Wisp – Switch blue rings and blue blocks to open new routes, turn Sonic into a blue cube to stomp down enemies.

Yellow Wisp – Transform Sonic into a yellow drill and dig through the ground or torpedo through the water.

Purple Wisp – Transform Sonic into a hungry purple frenzy and eat anything in your path.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Wisp Spotlight (https://youtu.be/RfdOsDjIKQE)