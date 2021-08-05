Sonic Colors: Ultimate Releases A New Trailer Highlighting Wisps

Posted on
by
|
Comments

SEGA has released a brand new trailer for Sonic Colors: Ultimate as they highlight the powers and abilities of wisps within the game. If you never played the original, wisps are a special kind of character introduced into the game that acts as both a plot device and an ability. Depending on which one you decide to pick up throughout the level, you'll gain that wisps' abilities for a short period of time. Some are helping in solving puzzles that may be in your way, while others are basically here for fun and to boss rush a level so you're not stuck in a particular section forever. They're also good at finding a secret or two. You can see the trailer down below as we have a full list of everything you can get from a wisp in the game.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be released on September 7th, 2021. Courtesy of SEGA.
Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be released on September 7th, 2021. Courtesy of SEGA.

  • White Wisp – Fill your boost gauge and accelerate into super speeds, destroy obstacles and enemies in your path.

  • Cyan Wisp – Turn Sonic into a powerful cyan laser, move across the stage at lightning speed and zap enemies in your path.

  • Jade Wisp – Transform Sonic into a Jade ghost, fly around and phase through solid objects to reach hidden areas.

  • Pink Wisp – Turn Sonic into a pink spike that can roll up walls and ceilings and attack enemies.

  • Green Wisp – Transform Sonic into a green hover form to reach higher areas and float past treacherous obstacles.

  • Orange Wisp – Turn Sonic into an orange rocket, blast into the air and reach unparalleled heights.

  • Blue Wisp – Switch blue rings and blue blocks to open new routes, turn Sonic into a blue cube to stomp down enemies.

  • Yellow Wisp – Transform Sonic into a yellow drill and dig through the ground or torpedo through the water.

  • Purple Wisp – Transform Sonic into a hungry purple frenzy and eat anything in your path.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.