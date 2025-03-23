Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: Apple Arcade, Sonic Dream Team

Sonic Dream Team Drops New Shadow-Exclusive Content

Sonic Dream Team released a new update this past week featuring new content exclusive to Shadow, giving the character more to do

Article Summary Sonic Dream Team unveils Shadow-exclusive update with three new Adventure levels.

Players tackle Corrupted Magination missions in Shadow's unique Dreamworld journey.

New gameplay features include trampolines, tightrope springs, and phase platforms.

Update offers replayable tutorials, fixed music issues, and new sound effects.

SEGA released a new update for their Apple Arcade title Sonic Dream Team, giving Shadow fans a few new things to do. Players now have three new Shadow-exclusive levels to Adventure mode, which will provide special missions and challenge you to traverse a much larger level as you'll destroy nodes of nightmarish corruption in the Dreamworld. We have more details below as the content is now live.

Shadow Exclusive Update

Three New Levels

Scrambled Shores, Dream Factory and Nightmare Maze each have a new Act playable only as Shadow.

Unlock them through the Shadow reward track, then explore these corrupted environments in Adventure!

New Mission

Nightmares are spreading through the Dreamworld, sprouting strange nodes of corrupted Magination.

Traverse these twisted environments, cleaning up outbreaks before exposing the nightmare's weak points and destroying them for good!

New interactable gameplay toys!

Trampolines and tightrope springs help players bound over chasms and up impassible walls.

Phase platforms flicker in and out of reality – lock them into position with Chaos Control.

Sequenced jump panels let players blast over vast distances with ease!

A handful of small improvements

Many players have been asking if they can replay the tutorials, so these have now been moved to their own section in the Act select. Have fun!

Fixed an issue that stopped players from listening to certain music tracks during their adventures.

New SFX for Perfect Boost and Perfect Jump.

Sonic Dream Team

Sonic the Hedgehog is back in Sonic Dream Team! A game packed with non-stop action and thrilling adventures! The world is in peril! The evil Dr. Eggman has discovered The Reverie, an ancient device with the power to make dreams come true. Play as Sonic and friends as they speed through Eggman's twisted dreamscapes to thwart the doctor's latest quest for world domination! Join Sonic and friends as they dive deep into a bizarre world of dreams! Unravel an original and captivating storyline while taking command of six dynamic, playable characters. With their unique abilities, dash, climb, and fly your way to victory against the infamous Eggman! Get ready to race through mind-bending dream worlds that include wall-running, gravity changes, and more! Your mission: fight to rescue your friends and battle Eggman for control of an ancient artifact that can make dreams come true. Complete missions, fight bosses, and find toys of your favorite Sonic characters to add to your ever-growing collection!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!