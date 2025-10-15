Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: sega, Sonic Rumble

Sonic Rumble Releases New Gameplay Trailer While Pre-Registering

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog multiplayer game Sonic Rumble, as they are taking pre-registrations

Article Summary Sonic Rumble drops a thrilling new gameplay trailer and opens pre-registrations for PC and mobile.

Join up to 32 players in intense multiplayer battles featuring iconic Sonic the Hedgehog characters.

Experience a variety of fast-paced modes like Run, Survival, and Ring Battle with quick match times.

Customize your favorite Sonic characters and squad up to compete in Dr. Eggman's wild toy world arenas.

SEGA released a new trailer today for the upcoming game Sonic Rumble, as they are still taking pre-registrations for the game on both PC and mobile. If you haven't seen this one yet, they're billing this as the first multiplayer game in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, as you're basically having a mad-dash battle royale with Sonic characters across challenging maps to be the last person standing. Enjoy the trailer here and info below as they are currently planning to launch the game sometime in November, but have yet to define a solid date.

Sonic Rumble

Have a blast with friends and family alike in chaotic survival battles! ​Sonic Rumble is the first multiplayer party game in the iconic game series, with up to 32 players battling it out! Who will be the world's top Rumbler?! Experience a vast array of stages with different themes and ways to play! Rumble is packed with different gameplay styles, including Run, where players race for the top spot, Survival, where players compete to stay in the game, Ring Battle, where players duke and dodge it out for the most rings, and lots more! Matches are short, so anyone can pick it up and play in their spare time.

Form a squad of four players and work together to take on other squads around the world. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow, Dr. Eggman, and other Sonic-series favorites! Customize your characters to your heart's content with a variety of character skins, animations, effects, and more! Players control a character from the Sonic series as they enter a toy world created by the villainous Dr. Eggman, making their way through treacherous obstacle courses and dangerous arenas! Sonic Rumble features sprightly audio for those with a need for speed! Keep an ear out for iconic tunes from the Sonic series as well!

