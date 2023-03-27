Sonic The Hedgehog Comes To Samba De Amigo: Party Central Check out this appearance from Sonic The Hedgehog as the character will be a part of Samba De Amigo: Party Central.

Samba De Amigo: Party Central revealed a new crossover character coming to the game as Sonic The Hedgehog makes his appearance. The game hasn't officially been released yet, and it won't see the light of day until sometime this Summer. But SEGA has decided to start teasing some of the content you'll be getting, as it's clear the blue blur will be a part of the game as a special character. Not only that he'll be added to the game with a couple of extras as the team will throw in some stages from the platformer for you to compete on. You can read more about it below.

"The new body-shaking music rhythm series entry Samba De Amigo: Party Central will launch for the Nintendo Switch family of systems across the Americas and Europe in Summer 2023. For more information about the game itself, including where players can currently pre-order the physical edition, be sure to visit the official website at sambadeamigo.sega.com. Pre-orders for the digital edition will be available at a later date."

Two energetic songs from the series: "Escape From the City" from Sonic Adventure 2 and "Fist Bump" from Sonic Forces.

A stage based on City Escape from Sonic Adventure 2, featuring the iconic Blue Blur himself shaking it alongside Amigo.

"Get up and shake it center stage in this vibrant and colorful rhythm action game with smooth Joy-Con controls that make the game fun for everyone. Groove to 40 hit songs from the world's most popular genres, with more arriving as post-launch DLC! Test your technique in a variety of minigames and challenges. Strut that style by customizing your character with unique costumes and accessories. Hit the dance floor and play online in World Party mode. Show the world what you've got by competing on the online leaderboards."