Sonic The Hedgehog Is Headed To Roblox In New Crossover

SEGA and Gamefam revealed this week that the two have partnered up to bring Sonic The Hedgehog over to Roblox for a special event. You may have noticed a lot of Sonic stuff happening now that there's a second movie out about the blue blur, as they are promoting this one across the board in every way from sneakers to cereal to major game crossovers. The latest crossover to happen comes in the form of Sonic Speed Simulator, which is an all-new game featuring both Sonic and Tales in some familiar territory as they have made a Roblox version of Green Hill Zone for you to race around in. This new title marks the first time that a AAA gaming character has been officially featured on Roblox, and you can go play it right now. Here's some more info and a few screenshots from the announcement.

Sonic Speed Simulator is the fastest game in Roblox and features everyone's favorite speedster, Sonic the Hedgehog. In the game, players will be able to level up and gain speed by running through multiple unique worlds while racing against friends to earn rewards, including pets that can increase stats and Sonic character skins. Players can also expect regular weekly updates and will earn an exclusive community Sonic the Hedgehog skin once the game has received 10,000 "likes" from players. "We've worked closely with SEGA to create an official Sonic the Hedgehog experience on Roblox that will authentically delight the hundreds of millions of Blue Blur fans around the world," said Joe Ferencz, CEO of Gamefam. "We're proud that SEGA entrusted our talented team of creators to bring Sonic to the metaverse and deliver the highest velocity, and probably best-looking, game in Roblox history."