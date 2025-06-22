Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Supercell Oy | Tagged: Squad Busters

Sonic The Hedgehog Joins Squad Busters For New Collab

Squad Busters has a new collaboration happening right now, as characters from Sonic The Hedgehog have arrived for a limited time

Article Summary Sonic the Hedgehog characters join Squad Busters in a limited-time event collaboration with SEGA.

Play as Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, each featuring unique power moves and abilities in battles.

Face Dr. Eggman as a special boss and explore a nostalgic Green Hill Zone map full of classic enemies.

Collect and fuse new Squaddies as you outsmart rivals in Squad Busters’ high-paced PvP multiplayer action.

Supercell and SEGA have teamed up for a special collaboration, as several Sonic the Hedgehog characters have joined Squad Busters for a limited time. Running for the next few weeks, you'll see several iconic characters from he franchise pop into the mobile game as playable characters, giving you a different kind of experience as they mix their powers with those you see in the game. We have more details and a trailer for you here as its currently live.

Sonic The Hedgehog Collaboration

Running until July 7, the major franchise crossover will also see Tails and Knuckles bringing their signature abilities and personalities to battles. Meanwhile, never one to miss a chance to wreak havoc, the villainous Dr. Eggman will appear in a special Green Hill Zone map – players beware when he jumps aboard his Death Egg Robot! The event has been designed as a nostalgic nod to the iconic franchise, including classic Item Boxes from Sonic platformers, as well as 'Badnik' enemies such as Crabmeat and Buzz Bomber. Here's what players can expect from Sonic, Tails and Knuckles in battle:

Sonic has a Power move called 'Super Sonic'. This move triggers temporary invincibility and speeds up both the movement and attacks of a player's overall Squad.

Tails can pilot the Cyclone and deploy its laser cannon to devastating effect. As for Tails' ranged attack, expect wrenches and lots of them.

Knuckles is able to dig underground, remaining immune to damage and collecting loot while doing so. In Super form, Knuckles will emerge from digging with a spiral uppercut to dish out to opponents.

Squad Busters

Squad Busters is a multiplayer action game in which you outsmart your rivals in fast, fun PvP battles. Players lead their Squad to victory by carefully choosing a Hero, super-charged versions of characters such as Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Mortis, Royale King and now Sonic! These Heroes are equipped with formidable Power moves, which are actively controlled by the player. But if a player's Hero gets busted, the whole Squad is wiped out. Cue the importance of selecting the right supporting cast known as Squaddies (now including Tails and Knuckles), whose abilities are automatically unleashed as players collect and fuse them together during the heat of battle.

