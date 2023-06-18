Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop, YouTube | Tagged: d&d, dungeons & dragons, SMOSH, Sword AF

Smosh Announces New D&D-Themed Series Called Sword AF

After years of begging them to do a D&D show, Smosh is giving fans what they asked for with the new series Sword AF, coming later this year.

YouTube comedy channel Smosh announced today that they would launch a brand new series on their Games channel, with the D&D-themed series Sword AF. Over the past few months, the company has been running a series for Legacy: Betrayal, a continuous board game that takes on the theme of Betrayal at House on the Hill and adds elements that make your choices permanent. The crew who has been playing the game ran through every phase of the game in each episode, as you take on new roles of the next generation of people to come across the home and the horrors inside. But it's Smosh, so instead of taking things super seriously, the five players have been improving a lot of what's been happening while playing the game. The series has apparently done so well that they filmed a "behind-the-scenes" episode that ran today, discussing what took place over the course of filming, as well as making the new announcement.

According to the brief amount of info given at the end, it sounds like the series will run with the five people already in place from Legacy: Betrayl. Those five are Chanse McCrary, Angela Giarratana, Damien Haas, Shayne Topp, and Amanda Lehan-Canto. While it wasn't specified, we're guessing Haas will serve as the Dungeon Master while the other four play characters they have created, most likely following the 5th Edition ruleset and create their own story in the process. While it wasn't specified, it's unclear if they'll even partner with Wizards of the Coast to make it an official Dungeons & Dragons game or just play something "in the spirit" of D&D like other content creators have been doing lately. In any case, it should be pretty fun to watch, with the potential of getting other cast members involved from time to time. No release date was set for the show to start, but we're guessing Fall 2023 at best.

