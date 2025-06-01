Posted in: Gameloft, Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Asphalt Legends Unite

Sonic the Hedgehog Races Into Asphalt Legends Unite For New Event

For a limited time, the world of Asphalt Legends Unite will be invaded by Sonic the Hedgehog as several characters will join the race

Article Summary Sonic the Hedgehog characters join Asphalt Legends Unite in a special crossover event with custom car liveries.

Event runs from May 29 to June 26, featuring Collector Mode where players can collect Sonic’s iconic gold rings.

Unlock exclusive vehicle decals for Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Shadow, Amy, Dr. Eggman, and Chao by collecting rings.

Challenge Sonic-themed cars in weekly Boss Mode one-on-one races with increasing difficulty throughout the event.

Gameloft has teamed up with SEGA for a very special crossover event, as the characters from Sonic the Hedgehog have been added to Asphalt Legends Unite. Well, technically, you're getting them as racecard, as they have designed special liveries for the usual cast of characters including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Shadow, Amy, Chao, and Dr. Eggman. Each one with their own specific design that will make you look flashy on the track and allow you to beat your opponents with your favorite plastered across the hood. Sadly, it's not a boost to your speed or anything fancy, its just a cosmetic. But if you think hard enough, maybe you'll go faster! We have the finer details of this limited-time event below.

Sonic the Hedgehog x Asphalt Legends Unite

Racing out of the gate on May 29th and running until June 26th, players will be able to take part in an all-new Collector Mode and race around the track to collect Sonic the Hedgehog's iconic gold rings, complete with the trademark sound effect that has excited gamers for generations. As players compete against each other, they'll also be treated to a multitude of iconic songs* and sound effects from the franchise, including the legendary "stage complete" jingle. Players who collect enough gold rings can also use them to purchase a number of limited-time vehicle decals based on Sonic and his friends.

Sonic the Hedgehog – SSC Ultimate Aero TT

Tails – Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport

Knuckles – Apex AP-0

Shadow – Nissan GTR Neon

Amy – Lamborghini Revuelto

Dr. Eggman – Donkervoort D8 GTO Individual Series

Chao – DS e-Tense

Players can also challenge themselves in the all-new Boss Mode. Each week during the limited-time event, players will be challenged by one of the above Sonic-inspired vehicles to a one-on-one race, with each race increasing in difficulty. Get ready to accelerate into action!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!