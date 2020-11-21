Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Magmar

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Magmar Community Day, let's take a deep dive into the Spitfire Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 126, Magmar is a pure Fire-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Spitfire Pokémon," this is what Magmar's Dex entry says:

In battle, Magmar blows out intensely hot flames from all over its body to intimidate its opponent. This Pokémon's fiery bursts create heat waves that ignite grass and trees in its surroundings.

Magmar is part of a three-stage evolutionary line. Its pre-evolution, the Baby Pokémon Magby, was introduced into the game series with Generation Two as part of the Johto region. Then, along with a bunch of other added evolutions, Generation Four introduced the Sinnoh Region which included a third-stage in the Magmar line, Magmortar. For fans of the anime, Magar debuted as the main Pokémon of Gym Leader Blaine, and was featured in Riddle Me This and Volcanic Panic. Other Magmar have been featured in Lost Leader Strategy, You're A Star Larvitar! where a Magby evolves into a Magmar, and many others.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Magmar:

Red/Blue: Its body always burns with an orange glow that enables it to hide perfectly among flames.

Gold: It dislikes cold places, so it blows scorching flames to make the environment suitable for itself.

Platinum: When it breathes deeply, heat waves form around its body, making it hard to see clearly.

X: Found near the mouth of a volcano. This fire-breather's body temperature is nearly 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sword: Magmar dispatches its prey with fire. But it regrets this habit once it realizes that it has burned its intended prey to a charred crisp.