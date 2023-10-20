Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sandyghast

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 47: Sandygast & Rabsca

Our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved continues with a pair of Illustration Rares featuring Sandygast & Rabsca.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Illustration Rares.

Sandygast, an Alolan Ghost/Ground-type Pokémon, gets its first Secret Rare in Sword & Shield – Paldea Evolved. Artist Teeziro depicts Sandygast in the middle of a sandbox with a bunch of toys like shovels, trucks, and more. It's a perfectly beautiful piece that shows the Pokémon lit by the sun either setting or dawning, with the sandbox and Sandygast looking as if they're waiting for the kids to come back and play. Teeziro debuted in Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with cards featuring Aggron, Lycanroc, and Golurk. Memorable Teeziro cards include Umbreon V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, Celebi V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, and Latias Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith.

Rabsca, a new Paldea species, gets its first appearance in this set with its standard card, which we previously previewed, by Oswaldo KATO and this above Illustration Rare by nagimiso. nagimiso, whose colors elevate this card concept from cool to outright stunning, is one of the most active artists in the hobby, delivering over 130 cards since their debut in the XY mini-expansion, Double Crisis.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

