Dead By Daylight Mobile Announces Nights Of Terror Tournament Wanna earn money being the best at Dead By Daylight Mobile? The game has launched the Nights Of Terror Tournament, running until May.

Behaviour Interactive and NetEase Games have announced a new esports event coming to Dead By Daylight Mobile with the Nights of Terror Tournament. This will be a first-of-its-kind dedicated online competition, which started rolling back on April 14th, but now we have a clearer idea of what they have in store. Players will compete against each other in different regions for what will truly be a global experience, with events running around the clock in multiple areas at once. This is a chance for you to show off how good you are as a killer or as a squad with cash prizes on the line, with a competitive structure that will run until the end of May. We have more details for you below as you can take part in the event right now.

"The Nights of Terror tournament is now open to all Dead By Daylight Mobile players, and rewards are available to those willing to compete with the best. The prize pool for the Nights of Terror tournament sits at an impressive $29,000, with the top three teams taking home payments of $4,000, $3,000, and $2,000, respectively. Even those who do not make it to the top three have a chance to win big, as the remaining prize pool will be distributed among the top 125 squads. Join this electrifying event for a chance to show off your skills and earn fantastic rewards! During Nights of Terror, Players who have joined a squad and completed their registration for the event can participate in the Points Race stage."

"The top 128 teams with the highest Squad Points value among the participants will move on to the Qualifiers stage, where the outcome will be determined by Single Elimination (best of 1) matches. The top 16 teams from the Qualifiers will move on to Play-Off Stage I, which will also be determined by Single Elimination (best of 1) matches. Finally, the top 8 teams will move into the Play-off Stage II, where they will compete in Double Elimination (best of 3) matches, with the grand finale involving a best of 5 battle. The Play-Off stage will run from May 19th to May 28th, with the matches broadcast live worldwide."

"To kick off the Nights of Terror tournament, a Creator Showmatch took place across two events, with content creators and esport competitors Bryce McQuaid, The King, Swarm, TonyTheDuff, and Kwayed, facing each other on April 8th and April 15th. These bouts were broadcasted live online and featured exciting Dead By Daylight Mobile matches, along with giveaway codes for in-game rewards, giving fans the perfect reason to tune in and psych themselves up for the games ahead. In addition, as an incentive for players to partake, codes are now available for all players. Everyone can also redeem 10,000 Bloodpoints by using the code QMBM8733283903 and 2 Sinister Stones by using the code QMFX4313828528 in Dead By Daylight Mobile."