Sonokuni Confirmed For Nintendo Switch Release

Along with a release on Steam, the 2D action game Sonokuni has been confirmed for simultanious release on the Nintendo Switch

Play as Takeru, an assassin using time-bending skills to fight oppressors in a neon world.

Experience intense combat with a visceral soundtrack from Don Yasa Crew on Steam.

Try the free Sonokuni demo at the Tokyo Indie Games Summit or on Steam now.

Indie game studio Don Yasa Crew and publisher Kakehashi Games confirmed they will release their new game, Sonokuni, for the Nintendo Switch. The team had already announced the game last year and planned for a release on PC via Steam. But the addition of the Switch release will come at the same time it arrives on PC, not two different releases. In case you haven't checked the game out already, this is a top-down, hip-hop-infused 2D action title in which you play an assassin trying to take down her oppressors with a bit of time-bending skills. But one hit means the end of you and everyone's hopes. If you happen to be at the Tokyo Indie Games Summit this weekend, you can try out a free demo of the game at their booth, or you can play the demo that's available on the game's Steam page right now. No date has been set for its release, just a tease for Q1 2025, which is coming to a close shortly.

Sonokuni

In Sonokuni, players take on the role of Takeru, a lone assassin tasked with raiding a surreal superpower empowered by biotechnology. Join in her struggle to balance the morality of extreme violence against the defense of her own people in a story inspired by real-life Japanese mythology. Engage in up-close-and-personal combat against bizarre, genetically mutated enemies. Attack, parry, and bend time to your will to make it out clean on the other side. Fail and gain the wisdom needed to refine your strategy. A single hit means death, but use your time-bending skills to take down your oppressors and you might yet save your dying nation. Let the intense hip-hop soundscape and neon-soaked visuals assault your senses until they are raw. Every moment is punctuated with a visceral soundtrack from Japanese developer and hip-hop group Don Yasa Crew.

