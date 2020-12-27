Sons Of The Forest Receives A New Gameplay Trailer

Endnight Games revealed a new gameplay trailer for Sons Of The Forest this week as the team aims for a 2021 release. The last time we heard anything significant about this game was over a year ago at last year's The Game Awards when the first trailer was revealed. And even then, the company didn't say anything about the game or do anything to really encourage people to check it out beyond pointing them to their website which didn't have any real information. This time around you're getting a better look at things within the game, but as the saying goes, "the more things change, the more they stay the same." While you get to look at some awesome visuals, there's still no info on what the game's purpose will be.

If you're not familiar with this one, Sons Of The Forest appears to be either a prequel or a sequel to The Forest, released back in 2014. That game had you play as a survivor of a plane crash on an island who must build a camp, hunt for food, gets water, and survive in a location with a bunch of wild savage human figures who may look human but don't act it. Without giving anything away, there's a lot more to the island than what you see on the ground, but that's for you to spend 50+ hours figuring out. This looks like it will be much of the same as the original, but with better graphics and we're assuming better mechanics with an entirely different mystery to solve. That is, if you want to solve it and don't want to just hang out with a bunch of your friends creating the ultimate base of operations for food fathering and bone collecting.