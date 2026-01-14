Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: hatsune miku, LinkBuds, sony

Sony Announces New LinkBuds Fit Hatsune Miku Limited-Edition Collab

Sony has revealed a new collaboration for a special pair of LinkBuds Fit earbuds, as they now have a limited edition featuring Hatsune Miku

Sony has unveiled a new pair of LinkBuds Fit earbuds featuring a special design, along with a limited-edition Hatsune Miku collaboration model for sale. As you can see from the image here, you're getting them in a special light, muted green color, along with a special stand to hold them in and a hologram of the character for you to enjoy. We have the details about the pair for you below, as they are currently on sale through their website for $250.

LinkBuds Fit – Hatsune Miku Limited-Edition

This exclusive bundle features a limited-edition acrylic earbud stand with newly illustrated artwork by illustrator ogipote, along with two original HoloModels of Hatsune Miku. With your purchase of this bundle, you'll receive a limited-edition acrylic earbud stand is designed with newly illustrated artwork by illustrator ogipote. The base of the stand is designed to hold the LinkBuds Fit earbuds. You'll also receive two original HoloModels of Hatsune Miku, illustrated by ogipote, along with a special campaign song. Watch Hatsune Miku come to life in a limited animation as she sings and dances to the original track "BELIEVE DAY." Simply download the HoloModels app to your smartphone to view the performance anywhere and capture photos of Hatsune Miku in real-world settings.

Secure and lightweight fit with Air Fitting Supporters for all-day comfort.

Exceptional sound quality for clear calls and distraction-free music.

Customize your LinkBuds Fit with accessories, including supporters and case covers, in a variety of colors.

Stay connected with Ambient Sound Mode.

Customize your listening with the Sound Connect app.

Auto Noise Canceling Optimizer analyzes and adjusts based on your surroundings.

Experience Dynamic Driver X, designed to deliver wide frequency response for richer vocals and enhanced sound.

Up to 5.5 hours of battery life, with up to another 15.5 hours in the charging case.

