Sony Confirms Next God Of War Game Delayed Until 2022

Those of you hoping for some kind of surprise God Of War announcement this summer are going to be severely disappointed. Ever since the game was announced to be in the works at Santa Monica Studios, people have been chomping at the bit to find out when they'll be getting the sequel to the 2018 title. Especially when they found out that the game would be exploring Norse mythology, as you can see from the image below, that was revealed last year. Unfortunately, fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer for the game, as Santa Monica Studios posted this tweet today, letting people know the game will officially be delayed until 2022.

Since the release of the next God of War teaser last year, we've been humbled by the amount of love our community has shown us. We're incredibly grateful to see so many people excited to experience the next chapter of Kratos and Atreus' journey. We remain focused on delivering a top-quality game while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our team, creative partners, and families. With this in mind, we've made the decision to shift our release window to 2022. Thank you all for your continued support, we've got some exciting things in the works and we can't wait to show you!

Obviously, since Sony decided to pull out of E3 altogether and isn't involved with any other Summertime event, there was no real way of knowing if or when we'd see anything about the game. Now we know whenever they do another livestream, we won't be seeing anything for it until next year at the earliest. But let's be honest, it's not going to stop the internet from getting mad every time a State of Play happens and there's no God Of War news.