Sony Has Identified Who Leaked The Last Of Us Part II's Plot

It appears as if Sony Interactive Entertainment may have figured out who leaked the plot to The Last Of Us Part II. As you may recall, the game was originally delayed earlier this month due to the COVID-19 outbreak, as it seemed like poor timing to try and promote a game to be released in the middle of an actual epidemic. Not to mention Sony probably having all of their promotional plans thrown out the window due to the fact that no one could interact with it or show it off ahead of time. That delay apparently annoyed some people to the point where a couple of posts made their way online from sources claiming to know the plot, which you can track the full set of those on ResetEra. Those included a synopsis, screenshots, and even video of the game. Neither Sony or Naughty Dog had anything to say on the matter at the time, but now things have changed.

According to a new report from GameIndustry.biz, Sony is claiming that they have identified the leakers, but that they are not involved with either Sony or the developers at Naughty Dog. The company declined to comment any further, but they say it is part of an ongoing investigation. Depending on how you view this, either this is a total breach of trust and security that deserves to be punished, or it's the best thing to happen to video games in 2020. Think about this for a moment: up until the leak, Sony was deadset on delaying the game indefinitely, most likely until society got back to normal and they could promote the game how they saw fit.

Now that all of this info has come out about The Last Of Us Part II, they've been forced to produce the game in a timely manner for fans to enjoy before everything is eventually ruined by fans who are curious and can't wait for the delay. Possibly turning them off from purchasing it altogether. No with the leaks out, not only are we finally getting this game that took forever to produce, but we're getting it next month. Its a blessing for gamers, but a stern lesson and security measure other companies who have pushed games back need to take a serious look at. People in self-quarantine do very desperate things when things they're expecting are taken away. Which has now got us looking at the rest of the 2020 schedule to see what else could suddenly find a new date sooner than we expect.