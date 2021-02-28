Sony Reportedly Working On PS5 Storage Expansion By Summer

It looks like PS5 owners are in luck when it comes to storage expansion as it appears they will have something by this Summer. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the company is looking to fix the issues players are currently having with the console's storage and memory, which doesn't have more than about 670GB (technically 1TB, but much of the memory is taken up by the console's software). Meaning if you were to load a game like Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warfare, you wouldn't have a ton of space for much else. Apparently, the company has heard the complaints and is looking for a solution.

Adding support for additional drives will be enabled with a firmware update that also unlocks higher cooling-fan speeds to ensure the console doesn't overheat, the people said, asking not to be named because the plans are not yet public. The PlayStation 5 comes with a custom solid-state drive with around 667GB available for storing games, apps and media — at a time when the latest Call of Duty game needs 133GB of installation space and most major titles take up at least 40GB each. […] "As previously announced, we are working to enable M.2 SSD storage expansion for PlayStation 5. The timing has not been announced and details will be shared later," a Sony spokesman said.

Microsoft kind of saw this coming and added their own slot for a 1TB memory card on the back of the Xbox Series X/S, but only one manufacturer makes the memory card. So don't be too surprised if Sony goes down the same road with the PS5. Honestly, we're at a point in time where adding extra memory shouldn't be an issue out the gate when it comes to console design, the only problem is making it affordable.