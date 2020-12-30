Sony Reveals PlayStation Plus Games For January 2021

A little news from Sony today as they revealed the games that will be available for PlayStation Plus in January 2021. This month will have a pretty decent lineup as you're getting the PS5 version of Maneater, while the main two PS4 games available to everyone will be Shadow Of The Tomb Raider and Greedfall. It should probably go without saying that only PS5 players can get the first one and will have the ability to play all three. You can read more about them below.

Maneater (PS5 PlayStation Plus) Experience the ultimate power fantasy as the apex predator of the seas – a terrifying shark! Maneater is a single player, open world action RPG (ShaRkPG) where you are the shark. Starting as a small shark pup you are tasked with surviving the harsh world while eating your way up the ecosystem. To do this you will explore a large and varied open world encountering diverse enemies – both human and wildlife. Find the right resources and you can grow and evolve far beyond what nature intended, allowing the player to tailor the shark to their play style. Eat. Explore. Evolve. Shadow Of The Tomb Raider (PS4) Fight, explore, craft and survive amid the dense and perilous jungles of South America in Lara Croft's biggest adventure to date as you race to save the world from a Maya apocalypse on PlayStation Plus. Gather resources and master the unforgiving terrain. Outgunned and outnumbered, you need to use your surroundings to your advantage; strike from the shadows and use mud to camouflage your presence. Use advanced traversal techniques to reach long-forgotten tombs and negotiate deadly puzzles. Greedfall (PS4) In this stunning action RPG, explore uncharted new lands as you set foot on a remote island seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures. You'll have complete freedom to shape your abilities, spells and skills and decide whether to complete objectives with combat, diplomacy, deception, or stealth. Forge this new world's destiny, as you befriend or betray companions and entire factions.