Sony Reveals PlayStation Plus Titles For January 2023

Sony revealed the games they have coming to PlayStation Plus in January 2023, and there are some interesting choices this time around. The three titles that players will have access to for free with their subscription will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2. The games will go live on January 3rd, but until then, you'll have until January 2nd to snag Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and Biomutant before they go away. We have info from the company on all three games below as we now wait until Tuesday to access them.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

"Cal Kestis' story begins here. Ahead of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launching in March, find out how Cal Kestis' journey began in this original Star Wars story from Respawn Entertainment. Following the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Senator Palpatine's deadly Order 66 — designed to destroy the Jedi order and pave the way for the Empire to rise — you are the last remaining Jedi Padawan and their last hope of survival. Pick up the pieces of your shattered past and complete your Jedi training, develop powerful Force abilities and master your Lightsaber on your quest to rebuild the Jedi. Fight to stay one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors, use your Jedi training to strategically approach every fight, and visit far-flung corners of the Star Wars galaxy, packed with new characters, creatures, enemies and droid."

Fallout 76

"Twenty-five years after the bombs fell, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers—chosen from the nation's best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America on Reclamation Day, 2102. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland's greatest threats. Explore a vast wasteland, devastated by nuclear war, in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story. Experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe."

Axiom Verge 2

"Explore two connected worlds, wield ancient tech and question reality in this explorative platformer sequel, which expands on the universe with completely new characters, abilities and gameplay. Explore an alternate Earth-like world, replete with the ruins of an ancient, high-tech civilization. Hack machines, battle monsters and use your remote drone to enter the Breach, a parallel but connected reality that is filled with its own dangers. You'll want to search every inch for the hidden items and upgrades you need to survive."