Soshiro Hoshina Joins Kaiju No. 8 The Game With New Event

Kaiju No. 8 The Game has launched a new event, as The Weapon Within adds Soshiro Hoshina to the game with several other items

Indie game developer and publisher Akatsuki Games dropped a new update for Kaiju No. 8 The Game today, as Soshiro Hoshina joins the game in The Weapon Within. This new Special Event features a story centered on Soshiro Hoshina and Kikoru Shinomiya, as you'll get to see more of their personal lives that they keep hidden. As well as gain some special items in the process. We have more details of what you can expect here, along with the trailer, as the content is now live.

Kaiju No. 8 The Game – The Weapon Within

The story is set in Tachikawa Base. During a warehouse cleanup, two items were discovered: a Greatsword that was once prototyped as Kikoru Shinomiya's custom weapon but was scrapped before practical use, and a prototype "Ax" created during the development process for her current custom weapon. When Kikoru Shinomiya visited the Third Division for training, Soshiro Hoshina challenged Kikoru to a sparring match using these weapons.

Hoshina shoulders the Ax while Kikoru wields the Greatsword. As they fiercely trade blows with unfamiliar weapons, Hoshina poses a question to Kikoru that she is "critically lacking one thing"—what could it be? Keep a close eye on the two going all out during training in this Special Event story! In this Special Event, you can earn:

A new Home background

Up to 1,500 Dimensional Crystals

The event-limited ★4 weapon "Ax-Bison 91" (Ax)

Dimensional Crystals can be obtained from quest clear rewards, mission rewards, and from the event item Exchange Shop.

New ★5 Character [Ax Technique Proficiency] Soshiro Hoshina

★5 [Ax Technique Proficiency] Soshiro Hoshina joins the battle in this update! Soshiro Hoshina is the Vice-Captain of the Japan Defense Force Third Division. A sword specialist, he comes from a family that has been fighting Kaiju since the Muromachi period. Despite his mastery of the sword, Hoshina is also proficient with the ax—and now takes on the role of guiding Kikoru Shinomiya. What is Hoshina trying to convey to Kikoru by picking up the ax once again? Enjoy the full story in the Special Event [The Weapon Within].

New ★5 Character: [Ax Technique Proficiency] Soshiro Hoshina (Optimal weapon type: Ax)

New ★5 Weapon: Ax-0087 (Ax)

