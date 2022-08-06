Soul Hackers 2 Release New Twisted Fates Trailer

Atlus has released a new trailer for Soul Hackers 2, giving us a better look at the gameplay along with info on pre-order bonuses. The RPG is still set to be released on August 26th, 2022, and with it comes a few different options for whatever you want to get. They currently have digital pre-orders up for the Standard ($60), Digital Deluxe ($70), and Premium ($90) Editions available, each coming with its own set of bonuses to the content. Meanwhile, the Physical Edition ($60) will come with character cards. You can find out more about all of those options at the link above, and you can watch the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom.

Amidst the glimmer of neon lights, technological advancement causes humans to be consumed by commercial convenience. In the shadows, a war between the Yatagarasu and the Phantom Society is brewing, Devil Summoners who harness the otherworldly powers of "Demons". Existing in the secret sea of humanity's data, a digital hivemind has evolved into sentience: Aion. Observing humankind from afar, Aion calculates that a world-ending disaster is imminent and creates two agents to combat against it: Ringo and Figue. Together, these agents of Aion must investigate and prevent a butterfly effect that will lead to the end of the world. Investigate the end of the world as Ringo, an agent of Aion tasked with saving humanity from an apocalypse.

Explore a supernatural RPG with stylish summoners and dark dangers lurking under the neon lights of a cyberpunk Japan.

Amass demons and unlock fusion combinations to create new, stronger demon allies, using their lethal abilities for incredible assaults on your foes.

Strengthen the bonds with your teammates and dive deeper into their souls, reliving their last adventures and discovering the truth of their stories and yours.