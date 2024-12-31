Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Drabit Studio, Soulers

Soulers Releases Free Demo Available on Steam

You can try out a free demo of Soulers right now on PC via Steam, as the top-down shooting action game will be released in 2025

Article Summary Experience Soulers' world in a free 40-minute demo available now on Steam.

Engage in top-down shooting as Machina, mastering time-slowing abilities.

Recruit diverse companions, tackle bosses, and customize your combat style.

Prepare for Soulers' 2025 release with a taste of its core mechanics.

Indie game developer and publisher Drabit Studio has released a brand-new demo for their upcoming game Soulers on Steam. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a top-down shooting action title in which you take on the role of Machina, a protagonist with the power to slow time as a way to gain an advantage in battle. You'll work alongside her team of Souler companions, who have been awakened to the power of the soul as she fights to save the world. The demo of the game provides around 40 minutes of gameplay, featuring four stages, a boss battle, three types of weapons, seven companions, and a talent enhancement system. Basically a well-rounded example of what to expect from the core mechanics without giving anything away from the plot.

The demo is on Steam, but its a little hard to find, as you'll have to look for the "Download Demo" button on the right side of the game's page. We have more info about the game below as we're waiting to find out when it will be released next year.

Soulers

Soulers is a shooter game where you can slow down time and assemble a diverse crew to fight. Take command as "Machina," the captain of a Union vessel, defeat powerful bosses, recruit them to your crew, overcome crises, and uncover the hidden truths of the world!

The Power to Slow Down Time: Machina wields a special ability to slow down time. Dodge enemy attacks, counter incoming missiles, and turn the tide of battle in your favor.

Machina wields a special ability to slow down time. Dodge enemy attacks, counter incoming missiles, and turn the tide of battle in your favor. Recruit Crews and Build Your Team: Meet Soulers with unique abilities and recruit them to your crew. Customize your team to create your own combat style.

Meet Soulers with unique abilities and recruit them to your crew. Customize your team to create your own combat style. Upgrade and Customize: Complete missions and earn upgrades. Strengthen your character, weapons, and crew to face tougher battles ahead.

