Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CampFire Studio, Qooland Games, Soulmask

Soulmask Announces 40 Hour Demo For Steam Next Fest

Qooland Game revealed that their new game Soulmask will have a free demo at Steam Next Fest that will have 40 hours of content.

Article Summary Soulmask debuts a 40-hour demo at Steam Next Fest offering an epic early peek.

Embark on a survival adventure, build a tribe, and uncover ancient world secrets.

Revolutionary AI manages tribesmen auto-tasks from farming to defense.

Dive into combat with 58 styles/skills and collect unique masks with special powers.

Indie game developer CampFire Studio and publisher Qooland Games announced a new demo for Soulmask will be released during Steam Next Fest. The team revealed that the demo will be like no other on the list, as it will have forty hours worth of content for you to try out. Without knowing what the full game will be, that much sounds like it's about ready for Early Access. You can learn more about the game here as the demo will be out from February 5-12.

Soulmask

In Soulmask, players assume the role of the last one, blessed with a mystical mask, tasked with surviving in a land rich in enigmatic beliefs and ancient civilizations. Start with nothing and embark on a quest to explore, build, recruit tribesmen, and ultimately unravel the veiled truths of this world's past civilizations. As players navigate through a world bustling with diverse, lifelike creatures, the question arises: will you rise as the apex hunter or fall prey to the wilderness? Master the art of survival, learn from your environment, and ascend the food chain while steering clear of dangers like ferocious black panthers.

Soulmask introduces a revolutionary AI system for managing intelligent tribesmen, enabling players to efficiently handle tasks like farming, production, and defense. From automatically satisfying their needs to helping with inventory management, tribesmen can add to the experience instead of becoming a chore. This innovative approach allows players to lead their tribe without getting bogged down in mundane management details. The game provides eight different types of weapons and boasts an array of 58 combat styles and skills, each reflecting real-world physics. Whether you prefer the brute force of a giant sword or the of gauntlets, Soulmask offers a combat experience tailored to every player's style. Players can collect an array of unique masks, each with their own traits and abilities that change the game in a variety of ways allowing players to shape their exploration andcombat to their own style.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!