South Of Midnight Releases Brand-New Story Trailer

Check out the latest story trailer for South Of Midnight, as the third-person adventure game comes to PC and consoles this April

Xbox Game Studios, along with developer Compulsion Games, released a new trailer for South of Midnight today. As part of Xbox's Developer Direct 2025 livestream, the team revealed more about the story going into the game as we get a better idea of the themes and characters for their third-person action-adventure title. The look and feel to this game are vibrant and murky at the same time, and it's going to be a fun title to see where the storylines go. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released for PC and Xbox platforms on April 8, 2025.

South Of Midnight

As Hazel, you will explore the mythos and encounter creatures of Southern folklore in a macabre and fantastical world. When disaster strikes her hometown, Hazel is called to become a Weaver, a magical mender of broken bonds and spirits. Imbued with these new abilities, Hazel will confront and subdue dangerous creatures, untangle the webs of her own family's shared past, and -if she's lucky – find her way to a place that feels like home.

A Dark Modern Folktale: When a hurricane rips through Prospero, Hazel is pulled into a Southern Gothic world where reality and fantasy are interwoven, and ancient creatures from folklore emerge. In this coming-of-age adventure, Hazel journeys forth to rescue her mother and delves into a haunting web of folklore and family secrets, untangling her own identity.

When a hurricane rips through Prospero, Hazel is pulled into a Southern Gothic world where reality and fantasy are interwoven, and ancient creatures from folklore emerge. In this coming-of-age adventure, Hazel journeys forth to rescue her mother and delves into a haunting web of folklore and family secrets, untangling her own identity. Confront Mythical Creatures: Wield an ancient power to restore creatures and uncover the traumas that consume them. Cast weaving magic to fight destructive Haints, explore the diverse regions of the South, and reweave the tears in the Grand Tapestry.

Wield an ancient power to restore creatures and uncover the traumas that consume them. Cast weaving magic to fight destructive Haints, explore the diverse regions of the South, and reweave the tears in the Grand Tapestry. Haunting Beauty of the Gothic South: Discover the lush, decayed county of Prospero and its locals. Experience a crafted visual style, touching storytelling, and immersive music inspired by the complex and rich history of the South.

