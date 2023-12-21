Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: south park, South Park: Snow Day

South Park: Snow Day Reveals Official Release Date

THQ Nordic has released a new trailer for South Park: Snow Day, as they revealed a special edition of the game and the release date.

Article Summary South Park: Snow Day set to launch on PC and consoles March 26, 2024.

Special Collector's Edition includes snow globe, beanie, and more.

New 3D co-op gameplay with iconic South Park characters.

Customize the New Kid with a vast array of South Park cosmetics.

South Park Digital Studios and THQ Nordic released a couple of new trailers for South Park: Snow Day, as we have an official release date confirmed. The latest video game to the Comedy Central franchise will be coming out on PC and all three major consoles on March 26, 2024. On top of this news, the team revealed a special Collector's Edition that will come with a snow globe, a talking toilet paper holder, a knit beanie, six tarot cards, and the original soundtrack, plus the game for whatever platform you want. So the team are going all out to make this a must-own for fans of the series. Or at the very least, people who love Cartman. We have more info on the game for you below, along with a new trailer for both the release date and the Collector's Edition, as we now patiently wait out the next three months for the game to arrive.

South Park: Snow Day

From South Park Digital Studios, the studio that brought you South Park: The Stick of Truth, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and South Park: Phone Destroyer, comes the next chapter in the journey of the New Kid. Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny in three-dimensional glory to celebrate the most magical day in any young child's life – a snow day! A massive blizzard has thrown the town into chaos and, more importantly, canceled school. Play with up to three friends, use matchmaking, or solo the game with ally bots and battle through the snow-piled town of South Park. Engage in frenetic, action-packed combat against warring factions in an all-new story where you make the rules. Equip unique weapons and deploy devastating, upgradable special abilities on a new adventure to save the world and enjoy a day without school.

Battle your way through the snow-covered town of South Park in this all-new 3D co-op game.

A blizzard of epic proportions has blanketed the town of South Park, and it's up to Cartman, Stan, Kenny, Kyle, and you, as the New Kid, to save the town from an endless winter.

Experience cooperative gameplay for the first time ever in a South Park game with up to three friends or ally bots – unleashing powerful, coordinated attacks on your foes.

Equip and upgrade devastating melee and ranged weapons. Deploy special abilities and powers that will bring hordes of enemies and epic bosses to their knees.

Use a wide range of iconic cosmetics and customize your New Kid with endless possible combinations, from beanies to Cheesy Poof T-shirts to chin balls.

