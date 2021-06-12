Space Cats Tactics Game Demo Now On Steam Store For Free

Independent video game developer Mitzi Games has announced that their space-opera strategy game Space Cats Tactics is now free to demo on Steam. This game is a strategic, turn-based space adventure game, according to their website, and it seems to tell an absolutely epic story.

Developed in Unity 3D, this game was backed by 402 backers during their crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter in approximately April of this year. In fact, you can watch the Kickstarter trailer by clicking on the YouTube video down below, at the bottom of this article.

According to the press release by Mitzi Games, the free demo version of Space Cats Tactics sports the following key features, among others:

Two strategic layers as you zoom in and out of the spaceship in real-time.

Customize your ship and adapt it to your playstyle.

Deep combat system.

Manage your cat crew and activate different abilities.

Explore the deep space and board derelicts in random NPC encounters.

Dive into a thrilling space opera story full of witty dialogues.

Furthermore, the demo of this game contains four levels, and begins the tell the story of the full game by the end of it. This game looks like one that we will be anticipating the full release for with bated breath. But what do you think? Is Space Cats Tactics worth your time and perusal? Or is it just another game to overlook? Let us know what you think in the comments below!