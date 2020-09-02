Space Crew Will Officially Launch On October 15th

Curve Digital revealed this week that their upcoming indie space simulator title Space Crew is coming out next month. Along with developer Runner Duck, the game is essentially a sci-fi sequel to the sandbox hit Bomber Crew. This should make fans of the game happy as you're getting a lot of the same gameplay and mechanics as the first title, now with a space theme and a few added bonuses that will make any sci-fi fan happy and also laugh hysterically. The game is set to be released on PC via Steam as well as all three major consoles on October 15th, 2020. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer before the game arrives in six weeks.

The United Defense Force will allow you to set across the galaxy on a campaign to defend Earth. It will be your responsibility to help stop all of humankind being wiped off the intergalactic stage by the mysterious extraterrestrial threat known as the Phasmids. The U.D.F. is doing their part, are you? Join the Space Crew today! Ship-to-ship combat is strategic and deadly; manage your resources and crew abilities to stop ship invasions, repair systems, tackle fires and take evasive action. From captain to comms officer, weapons officer, engineer and more – you will create your own unique crew with customisable equipment, loadouts, appearances and names. Personalisation doesn't end at your crew, customise your spaceship from weapons, armour, engines, escape pods, liveries, and more to make your ship your very own. Precarious asteroid fields, harmful radiation, the freezing vacuum of space and black holes all pose a danger to even the most experienced space crew. Travel throughout the Galaxy and defeat the threat to humankind through a range of single player missions from reconnaissance to bounty hunts, reclamation and more.